* Makes controversial comment in urging European action
* Says Greek vote against bailout will mean euro zone
restructuring
* Minister says euro debt situation is dire
* Says European approach to crisis is not healthy
* Canadian banks have relatively small exposure to Europe
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, May 14 If European countries are not
prepared to bail out fellow euro zone members, maybe they should
just abandon the whole concept of a common currency, Canadian
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday in some of his most
direct remarks on the issue.
"This is a time of crisis in the euro zone. The whole future
of the euro zone is up for grabs, and this is very important for
many of the euro zone member countries, given the history of
Europe in the last 100 years or so," Flaherty told CTV
television.
"So they have to show courage. They have to do the right
thing, use some of their taxpayers' money to bail out some of
the weaker members of the euro zone - or start moving away from
the euro zone and just say this was an experiment that has not
worked."
Flaherty, who has been a harsh critic of what he calls
European incrementalism, also predicted a disorderly
restructuring of the euro zone if Greek voters reject their
country's recent bailout.
"If the voters of Greece reject the deal that was signed
that involves austerity for the Greek government, which doesn't
exist right now, then they will demonstrating a choice," he said
in a separate interview with CBC television.
"And that choice to me means that there would have to be
some restructuring of the euro zone. We don't exactly know how
that can be accomplished. It's certain to be disorderly. And
that's not good for markets. It's not good for the banking
system around the world."
He said it was not clear to him that the Spanish and Italian
governments would "be able to manage what needs to be done given
the unwillingness of many voters to go along with that kind of
economic reform."
Canada's banks, budget and economy came through the 2007-09
financial crisis in better shape than those of most other major
developed countries, and Flaherty has often been blunt in urging
swift and comprehensive action by Europe.
"What we see is incrementalism in the European system that
is ineffective," Flaherty told an earlier news conference held
to promote the Conservative government's budget implementation
bill.
"This serious issue in Europe has gone on for several years
now. The situation has not improved significantly. Many of the
banks remain under-capitalized. The sovereign indebtedness
situation in a number of the European countries remains dire,"
he added.
"This has banking consequences, and when we have banking
consequences, it begins to affect the rest of the world."
He said that while Canadian banks have relatively small
exposure to Europe, he was concerned about the fallout to
financial systems from the uncertain situation in Greece and a
few other euro zone countries.
Flaherty said he has watched the financial crisis proceed
from one European country to the next and said it was "not a
healthy way to approach a challenge like this."
Asked whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should
stop its European bailouts, Flaherty said: "There's clearly a
very major question for the relatively wealthy countries of the
euro zone about whether they are prepared to use their
taxpayers' money to assist fellow members of the euro zone."
He said fixing the problems would be a major challenge
politically in Europe, "but quite frankly the Americans did it
in the fall of 2008 and early 2009".
"We are not supportive of putting additional resources into
the IMF so that that money can be used to bail out countries in
Europe that can deal with their own challenge," he said.