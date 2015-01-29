BERLIN Jan 29 Greece should not burden the rest
of Europe with its internal political debates, German Economy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday, adding that Greece's
own inequalities were to blame for problems that it tried to
blame on its multilateral lenders.
Gabriel told parliament Greece should stay in the euro but
the new leftist leader Alexis Tsipras must respect the terms of
its bailout. Greece could not blame the "troika" of multilateral
lenders for its own unfair distribution of wealth, he said.
"All democratic people must respect the democratic decision
of voters and a newly-elected government's right to decide its
course - but the rest of Europe's citizens should not have to
expect changes in Greek politics to burden them," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)