ATHENS Feb 19 Greece's central bank governor
sought to reassure depositors on Thursday, saying outflows from
Greek lenders were under control and that the central bank would
aim to protect liquidity and the banking system.
"We are here to prevent any accidents," Yannis Stournaras
told reporters after meeting the country's deputy prime
minister, Yannis Dragasakis. Asked about the outflows, he said
"It is under control."
Dragasakis said the government has agreed "to do whatever we
can" to safeguard and boost financial stability in the country.
He expressed confidence that Athens would reach a deal with its
euro zone lenders at a Friday meeting but said that all sides
had to take responsibility if the talks failed.
On Wednesday, the European Central Bank agreed a modest
increase in emergency funding for Greek lenders, who have seen
deposit outflows pick up in recent days amid worries over the
extension of Greece's international bailout, which expires on
Feb. 28.
