BRUSSELS Feb 3 Euro zone governments may
have to provide up to 145 billion euros to Athens under a second
emergency loan programme for Greece, EU sources said on Friday,
15 billion euros more than previously expected.
The extra funds are mainly required to help recapitalise the
Greek banking sector once a deal is struck to write down the
value of bonds owned by private-sector creditors, the sources
said.
"It's mostly because of recapitalisation needs of Greek
banks due to PSI," one of the sources said, referring to what's
called private sector involvement. The other source did not say
explicitly that 145 billion euros would be needed, but said that
figure was the right order of size.
Negotiations with private sector creditors to take a 70
percent net-present-value writedown on their holdings, cutting
Greece's debts by around 100 billion euros, are close to being
concluded.
But it remains unclear how much of a writedown the official
sector - the European Central Banks and national euro zone
central banks - may have to take on their holdings of Greek
government bonds in order to make Greece's overall debt burden
sustainable.
The IMF says Greece's debts must be cut from around 160
percent of GDP now to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 in order to be
sustainable. The conclusion of PSI will help bring the debts
close to 120 percent by 2020, but not all the way there.
As a result, there is expected to be a need for the official
sector to take a hit, in addition to the extra funds from euro
zone governments, the sources said.