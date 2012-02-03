By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Feb 3 Euro zone governments may
have to provide up to 145 billion euros to Athens under a second
emergency loan programme for Greece, EU sources said on Friday,
15 billion euros more than previously expected.
The extra funds are mainly required to help recapitalise the
Greek banking sector once a deal is struck to write down the
value of bonds owned by private-sector creditors, the sources
said.
"It's mostly because of recapitalisation needs of Greek
banks due to PSI," one euro zone official said, referring to
bondholder losses termed private sector involvement.
Officials noted the 145 billion euros was a rough number
rather than a precise sum.
"The agreement of the leaders in October was for 100 billion
euros in financing for Greece and 30 billion euros as a
sweetener for the debt swap for the private sector. Now it could
be 115 billion plus 30 billion," the second source said.
But officials said the increase in size of the contribution
of euro zone taxpayers to the second Greek financing package was
not a done deal yet as there was resistance to the idea from
some euro zone countries.
"It is difficult to tell if this will be accepted," a third
euro zone official said of the higher public financing.
Negotiations with private sector creditors to take a 70
percent net-present-value writedown on their holdings, cutting
Greece's debts by around 100 billion euros, are close to being
concluded.
But it remains unclear how much of a writedown the official
sector - the European Central Bank (ECB) and national euro zone
central banks - may have to take on their holdings of Greek
government bonds in order to make Greece's overall debt burden
sustainable.
Euro zone officials said the involvement of any of the ECB's
Greek holdings in any Greek debt restructuring were still not
decided and that talks were in a "delicate" phase.
The IMF says Greece's debts must be cut from around 160
percent of GDP now to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 in order to be
sustainable. The conclusion of PSI will help bring the debts
close to 120 percent by 2020, but not all the way there.
As a result, there is expected to be a need for the official
sector to take a hit, in addition to the extra funds from euro
zone governments, sources said.