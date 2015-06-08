(Adds quotes)
KRUEN, Germany, June 8 Greece and its
international lenders must speed up talks to reach a deal before
an end-June deadline to avoid doubts and speculation about
Greece's future in the euro zone, French President Francois
Hollande said after a G7 meeting.
"There is an end-June deadline," Hollande told a news
conference, referring to the end of a bailout program for Greece
and repayment deadlines to the IMF.
"This is the latest possible deadline but nothing stops us
from going faster and I think it is in Greece's interest to go
faster to avoid doubts or speculation. If we want - and all of
us, Greeks and Europeans, have said we do - Greece to stay in
the euro zone, we must go towards a solution in a timeframe that
is not (as late as) the end of the month."
"In order to make progress we must quickly have, in the
coming hours or days, technical talks to narrow positions and to
replace the proposals Greece cannot accept with alternative
measures," Hollande said.
Those technical discussions must make enough progress by the
time EU leaders go to Brussels next Wednesday for an EU-Latin
America summit to allow for a "clarification," he said, adding
he had no doubt there would be talks on Greece in the margins of
that summit.
