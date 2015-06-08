KRUEN, Germany, June 8 Greece and its
international lenders must speed up talks to reach a deal before
the end-June deadline to avoid doubts and speculation about
Greece's future in the euro zone, French President Francois
Hollande said after a G7 meeting.
Technical talks must happen in coming hours or days to pave
the way for talks at a political level when EU leaders meet in
Brussels next Wednesday for an EU-Latin America summit, he said,
adding he had no doubt there would be talks on Greece then.
"There is an end-June deadline," Hollande told a news
conference, referring to the end of a bailout program for Greece
and repayment deadlines to the IMF.
"This is the latest possible deadline but nothing stops us
from going faster and I think it is in Greece's interest to go
faster to avoid doubts or speculations. If we want - and all of
us, Greeks and Europeans, have said we do - Greece to stay in
the euro zone, we must go towards a solution in a timeframe that
is not (as late as) the end of the month."
