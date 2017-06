A European Union (E.U.) flag (front) and a Greek flag flutter in front of the monument of Parthenon on Acropolis hill in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis/Files

NEW YORK The probability of a Greek exit from the euro zone has risen, a Moody's analyst said on Monday, but the country's departure from the monetary union is still not the rating agency's base case scenario.

"The probability has increased markedly" of a Greek exit since the start of the year, said Sarah Carlson, a London-based analyst with the sovereign risk group at Moody's Investors Service. "It has been quite a material increase."

But Moody's does not see a likelihood of other countries leaving the euro area, she said.

"We wouldn't see a material probability of such an event," she said.

(Reporting By Luciana Lopez)