VIENNA, July 8 The European Central Bank is extremely unlikely to increase emergency funding for Greek banks, which is due to run out today, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

"We as the Governing Council will have to discuss today to what extent we can renew this credit again," Nowotny told journalists on the sidelines of an Austrian central bank event on Wednesday.

"There will certainly be no desire to increase it. Quite honestly, I can barely imagine that."