Relief map for Greek debt? Not without a fight or two
ATHENS Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means.
ATHENS Greece will reach a deal with its international lenders although this may not happen in the upcoming meeting of euro zone finance ministers, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Tuesday citing signs of convergence.
"There will be a deal, a comprehensive agreement," Varoufakis told reporters in Athens. "But this does not mean that there will be an agreement at Friday's Eurogroup".
"There is clear convergence" he added.
Referring to the negotiations Varoufakis said earlier the International Monetary Fund "was demanding the deregulation of the labour market", a market which he said was already hit by a deep recession during the debt crisis.
Labour rules and a pension reform have been sticking points in the talks which have dragged on for months.
