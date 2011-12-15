* Annual tax evasion estimated at up to 45 bln euros
ATHENS, Dec 15 Nikos Lekkas' team of tax
investigators knew they were on to something when they found
that a humble Greek farmer on the island of Thasos owned a red
Ferrari and a Porsche.
Intrigued by how a farmer who had declared just 100,000
euros in income over the past decade could afford such luxuries,
Lekkas dispatched an undercover tax agent to the north Aegean
island.
The agent was back soon -- not only was the Thasos "farmer"
earning far more than he had disclosed to the state, he was in
an entirely different line of business: loan sharking.
Greece is now close to a deal to seize 10 million euros from
the man, says Lekkas, the no. 2 official in Greece's newly
relaunched Financial and Economic Crime unit. He proudly points
to the case as one of many signs Greece is finally serious about
hunting down tax cheats and making them pay up.
"Earlier there was no political will by governments to get
to the bottom of this," Lekkas, a tax veteran at 59, said in his
office near Athen's sprawling port.
"Now that we've reached the edge of the cliff, they've
decided to implement measures against tax evasion."
As Lekkas says, Greece has little choice. Kept afloat only
by bailout loans, it must convince exasperated lenders that it
is capable of filling depleted state coffers with tax income as
part of reforms to get its finances back on track.
Rampant dodging is one of the reasons why a popular tourist
destination that enjoyed an economic boom in the early 2000s
stumbled into a debt crisis that has since sucked in larger
economies like Italy and threatens to break apart the euro zone.
In the midst of Greece's languid beaches, ancient ruins and
craggy mountains is a thriving shadow economy that accounts for
about 28 percent of the 220-billion-euro economy -- the highest
proportion in the euro zone. Annual tax evasion is estimated at
40-45 billion euros, says Lekkas.
Greeks joke that cheating the taxman is the national sport.
POLITICIANS MADE US EVADERS
Just a few blocks away from the finance ministry where
European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund inspectors discuss reforms, illegal immigrants hawk fake
watches and handbags in plain view along a busy shopping street.
Down a narrow side street, Dimitris, a stocky 59-year-old in
tattered overalls lights a cigarette inside his dingy souvlaki
shop and begins a rant. Why should he be honest when he sees
politicians milking the state for millions.
"Politicians have made us tax evaders. Why should we follow
the law when they are stealing? Let the politicians and the rich
lead the way."
A year ago, tax inspectors in plain clothes showed up at
Dimitris' shop and slapped him with two 300-euro fines for two
missing receipts -- they had counted the number of seated
customers and compared that to the number of receipts issued.
After 35 years in the business, Dimitris now duly prints out
a receipt for each customer. But he remains unrepentant, and has
figured out another way to make up for the shortfall: making
smaller pension and social security contributions for one of his
employees by recording just half the hours worked.
"There are other tricks to evade taxes," Dimitris said,
puffing away on his cigarette despite laws against smoking in
public places.
"You can pay lower contributions for your staff, for
example, or issue other receipts with lower value added tax."
Down a street selling T-shirts and tacky souvenirs near the
ancient Acropolis, a deli shop owner pockets money for bottled
water without any mention of a receipt.
Nearby, shop assistant Yiorgos recalls how he worked as a
waiter for months earning a pittance off the books. As a
20-year-old hunting for a job in a country where nearly one in
two youths are unemployed, he was paid 550 euros a month without
any welfare contributions by his employer.
"I knew there was no hope of anything else," he said. "When
you're young, that's what they tell you they will offer you."
On the other side of town in a residential suburb,
car mechanic Yannis offers a familiar story of evasion so
widespread that it is the norm, and anger at corrupt politicians
and punishing tax hikes that heap new burdens on the average
Greek.
"Everyone in my line of work evades taxes," the 49-year-old
said. "We are not fools to obey the law when politicians are
stealing."
He says his customers themselves ask for his services
without a receipt so they can pay less.
"If I were to be 100 percent legal, I would have to shut my
shop," Yannis said.
STARTING FROM ZERO
Signs of change are slowly beginning to appear, however.
Over the past month, Greeks watched in surprise as a top
plastics company executive, a construction firm CEO and a
fashion designer were hauled away in handcuffs for tax evasion.
The arrests by Lekkas' unit and police were unprecedented.
Lekkas notes that his agency carried out 16 arrests in the last
25 days -- compared to a grand total of zero in previous years.
Although his agency has technically had the power to make
arrests since 1995, it took the prospect of a debt default and
an exit from the euro zone before the law was beefed up to make
it easier to carry out arrests quickly, Lekkas says.
Even more significantly, Lekkas says no-one has interfered
with his work in the year he has been at the agency.
"I've never gotten a phone call from a politician or a
minister to cover up a case," he said.
In between barking orders to agents on the phone, Lekkas
speaks animatedly as he rattles off his unit's successes in the
past few weeks as a new electronic system allowed investigators
to cross-check tax filings with property records and bank data.
In one case, investigators found a doctor in an upscale
Athens suburb had reported income of 200,000 euros over the last
seven years but stashed 5.5 million euros in his bank account,
most of which will now be seized by the state.
In another case, a foreign multinational company was
pressured into striking a deal to pay 20 million euros of the 35
million euros it owed the government, he says.
Spurred by the spate of recent arrests, 17 others with tax
arrears rushed to pay up a total of 5.6 million euros to avoid
jail, says Lekkas.
"Our goal is to win the war against tax evasion," he said.
"We Greeks like to win and we will win."
PURELY SYMBOLIC?
Victory, however, is still a good distance away.
All those arrested over the past month have been released
pending trial.
One of them -- Leon Levi, the owner of fitness firm BodyLine
-- was sentenced to three years in jail for owing about 620,000
euros but was allowed to avoid prison by paying 10 euros a day
for the duration of his sentence -- 11,000 euros.
The To Vima daily wryly summed up the state of affairs with:
"Big name arrests, but bread crumbs for state coffers".
"The impact of the recent actions is purely symbolic," said
Dimitris Karantinos, director of research at Greece's National
Centre of Social Research, pointing to a slow pace in the Greek
court system. "It takes a long time to see something done. And
it takes 10 years to clear up a case."
The European Union taskforce on Greece says the tax dispute
system is weighed down by a backlog of 165,000 cases
representing about 30 billion euros in unpaid taxes, made worse
by the fact that they are usually tied up for seven to 12 years.
The taskforce estimates the Greek state is owed a total 60
billion in tax arrears -- worth over a quarter of GDP -- but
only 6-8 billion euros of that is considered "collectible".
The European Commission's latest report on Greece published
this month bluntly said results from the country's fight against
evasion so far were "not satisfactory", despite progress in
stepping up audits of the wealthy and self-employed.
With the self-employed accounting for close to 40 percent of
the labour market and thousands of small, family-run enterprises
forming the backbone of the economy, Greece is particularly
vulnerable to evasion, Karantinos said.
Byzantine tax rules that are difficult to implement but easy
to ignore and a level of welfare contributions that ranks among
the highest in Europe further add incentives to cheat, he said.
Indeed, in a country of about 5 million workers and hundreds
of glitzy yachts moored at the Athens harbour alone, only 33
individuals declared income of over 900,000 euros last year.
Just 293 people declared income of between 500,000 euros and
900,000 euros.
"It's a matter of cultural change and whatever has to do
with cultural changes will take years to remedy," Karantinos
said.
"Greeks are very loyal to their families and neighbourhoods,
but not as much to the state -- they don't trust the state."