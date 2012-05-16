LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - To say that the price action has
become a little ugly would be an understatement but this is
exactly what you get when you faced with an unpredictable and
unknown outcome of a Grexit.
To make comparisons of a Grexit scenario with the fallout
from the Lehman LEHMB.UL bankruptcy seems appropriate but unlike
2008/2009 there are two important differences. First, we have
less of an ability to utilise fiscal and monetary firepower and,
second, China/EM countries are slowing down and unable to
compensate.
Policymakers can't stop the search for safe havens with
duration: The process of de-risking has impacted positions
across the board as flight to safety, liquidity and quality sees
bond markets as an ultimate store of value.
The desire to move out of the bond curve and not just in
shorter dated paper highlights how risk aversion has taken on
board an air of permanency.
In the past players were willing to switch between bonds and
equities believing that things would get better, but instead
'risk-on' has largely come on the back of either central bank
liquidity or Greece stepping back from the brink.
The current phase of risk-off could eventually set itself up
for another rally but this won't be without Greece stepping back
from the cliff edge and yet more central bank liquidity.
The prospects of further QE from the Fed, BoE and BoJ as
well as another 3-year LTRO from the ECB has increased, but
positive fundamentals continue to be in hiding.
Rallies are still only expected to come on the back of
pricing out tail risk, as opposed to an active embracing of a
more positive and sustainable fundamental outlook. Fiscal policy
has been straight jacketed while monetary policy has simply
slowed the pace at which the financial sector deleverages.
Sentiment on China/EM leads to questions over super cycle:
The way in which super-cycle type plays have been coming off
(commodity currencies, mining stocks and copper) point to an
adverse scenario for the growth outlook to which monetary easing
from China/EM has been unable to arrest.
We should expect and look for more in the way of stimulus
from DM and EM central banks and this could now take the form of
a co-ordinated policy response should the Grexit scenario come
into play.
Concerns over the potency of fiscal/monetary policy and the
lack of a China/EM buffer for global growth means that there is
a very difficult task at hand in stabilising markets and growth.
These differences are enough to support those seeking safe
havens on a more entrenched basis as opposed to seeing this as a
short-term play.
While it is easy to argue that bond markets are overvalued
the stage is set for yields to hit yet more new historic lows
for gilts, Treasuries and bunds.
This is not about valuation but about being in an asset that
provides the greatest insulation and protection, and in the
current climate this is to be found in gilts, Treasuries and
bunds as well as the USD.