ATHENS A small bomb exploded outside the office of a former Greek prime minister on Tuesday in an attack the government denounced as an attempt to destabilise the country ahead of an election.

Low-level attacks on politicians have been frequent in Greece, especially after the country adopted harsh austerity measures under the terms of two successive EU/IMF bailouts.

The device, consisting of at least five gas canisters, exploded on the doorstep of the office of former Socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis, a police official said.

Simitis had ruled Greece from 1996 to 2004, leading the country's efforts to adopt the euro in 2002. His office was the target of a similar attack in January 2010.

"It caused just small material damage, nobody was hurt or in danger," the policeman added on condition of anonymity.

Greece's government, led by technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, condemned the attack. "Any attempt to dynamite the country's road to elections will fail. Democracies aren't terrorised," government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said in a statement.

Greece is set to hold an early election in late April or early May, most probably on May 6. The debt-laden country's next government will have to step up public spending cuts under the terms of a 130-billion euro rescue, its second since May 2010.

