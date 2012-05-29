ATHENS, May 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
TOP GREEK BANKS HANDED 18 BLN EUROS SUPPORT
Greece handed 18 billion euros ($22.6 billion) to its four
biggest banks on Monday, the finance ministry said, allowing the
stricken lenders to regain access to European Central Bank
funding.
GREECE MAY TAP LEFTOVER FUNDS IF REVENUES FALL:SOURCES
Greece could access 3 billion euros left over from its first
bailout programme to cover basic state payments if efforts to
revive falling tax revenues fail, two Greek government officials
told Reuters on Monday.
GREECE'S PPC Q1 PROFIT SEEN FALLING 33 PCT
PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, is
expected to post a sharp profit drop for the first quarter,
weighed down by bad-debt provisions and higher fuel and energy
purchase costs, a Reuters poll showed on Sunday. The company is
expected to release its results before the market
opens.
GREEK REFINER TO POST DECLINING PROFIT IN Q1
Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner,
was expected to post a 37 percent profit drop in the first
quarter, hit by falling fuel demand in the austerity-hit
country, a Reuters poll showed. The company is expected to
release its results after the end of trading.
GREECE'S MOTOR OIL POSTS 37 PCT PROFIT DROP IN Q1
Motor Oil, Greece's second-biggest oil refiner,
posted a 37-percent drop in its first-quarter profit on Monday
compared with the same period a year ago due to sharp
fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate and the global oil
price.
STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE APRIL PPI
Greece's statistics authority is expected to release the
Producer Prices Index for April. In March, the index rose 6.4
percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO GAIN ON CHINA STIMULUS
TALK
European shares are set to rise on Tuesday, boosted by
expectations that China may launch a stimulus programme and that
U.S. data will reinforce sentiment that the world's top economy
is recovering, though soaring Spanish sovereign debt costs will
limit gains.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou; Editing by Andrew Osborn)