ATHENS, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREEK COKE BOTTLER Q3 NET FALLS 5 PCT, AS FORECAST Coca-Cola HBC , the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola, reported a 5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday due to slower growth in Russia and softer demand in markets hit by economic austerity measures. GREEK OTE Q3 SALES DROP SLOWS, PROFIT SOARS ON SALE OF BULGARIAN UNIT Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE reported on Thursday its smallest revenue drop in five quarters, helped by improved performance of its operations. EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE LOWER ON CAUTIONS BEFORE ECB, U.S. DATA European shares edged lower on Thursday, with investors trading cautiously before a European Central Bank rate decision and major data releases that have the potential to set the stock market's direction in the near term.