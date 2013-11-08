ATHENS, Nov 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
GREECE'S PPC THREATENS TO DITCH TOP CLIENT ALUMINIUM IN
PRICE ROW
Greece's dominant electricity producer PPC
threatened on Thursday to ditch its biggest customer, Aluminium
SA, upping the ante in a five-year row between the two firms
over power supply prices.
MSCI RECLASSIFIES STOCKS IN EMERGING, FRONTIER MARKET
INDEXES
Equity index provider MSCI on Thursday reclassified equities
across a broad spectrum of emerging, developed and frontier
markets as part of its November semiannual index review.
EUROPEAN SHARES FALL AFTER FRANCE CREDIT DOWNGRADE
European stocks dropped in early trade on Friday, slipping
from five-year highs hit in the previous session, as S&P's
downgrade of France revived concerns over the health of the euro
zone.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
