(Adds Titan 9m results)
ATHENS, Nov 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREECE, LENDERS AT ODDS OVER HOW TO CLOSE 2 BLN EURO 2014
BUDGET GAP
Greece and its international lenders remain at odds over how
to close a 2 billion euro gap in Greece's 2014 budget, and the
issue could drag on into next year, delaying further loans to
Athens, a senior euro zone official said.
GREEK YIELDS JUMP AS GERMAN PARTIES WANT REFERENDUM ON EU
MOVES
Greek bond yields jumped on Tuesday on concerns that a
proposal for German parties to hold nationwide referendums for
major European decisions may complicate Athens's efforts to
overcome its debt crisis.
GREECE TO ANNOUNCE BUDGET EXECUTION DATA FOR JAN-OCt
Greece's finance ministry will announce later on Wednesday
January-October budget execution data for the central
government.
GREEK CEMENT MAKER TITAN POSTS INTERIM LOSS AS BUILDING
SLUMP CONTINUES
Greece's biggest cement maker Titan is heading for
a second consecutive year of losses, weighed down by an
austerity-fuelled construction slump at home, its nine-month
earnings indicated on Tuesday.
GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD DROPS
Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion)of three-month
treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the
country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 3.90 percent, down from
3.95 percent in an October auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio
was 2.03, up from 1.89 in the previous sale.
EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, EARNINGS IN FOCUS
European shares were likely to extend losses on Wednesday,
tracking weaker markets in Asia and the United States, on
concerns the U.S. central bank could start trimming its stimulus
programme sooner than expected.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Athens Newsroom)