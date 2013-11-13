(Adds Titan 9m results) ATHENS, Nov 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREECE, LENDERS AT ODDS OVER HOW TO CLOSE 2 BLN EURO 2014 BUDGET GAP Greece and its international lenders remain at odds over how to close a 2 billion euro gap in Greece's 2014 budget, and the issue could drag on into next year, delaying further loans to Athens, a senior euro zone official said. GREEK YIELDS JUMP AS GERMAN PARTIES WANT REFERENDUM ON EU MOVES Greek bond yields jumped on Tuesday on concerns that a proposal for German parties to hold nationwide referendums for major European decisions may complicate Athens's efforts to overcome its debt crisis. GREECE TO ANNOUNCE BUDGET EXECUTION DATA FOR JAN-OCt Greece's finance ministry will announce later on Wednesday January-October budget execution data for the central government. GREEK CEMENT MAKER TITAN POSTS INTERIM LOSS AS BUILDING SLUMP CONTINUES Greece's biggest cement maker Titan is heading for a second consecutive year of losses, weighed down by an austerity-fuelled construction slump at home, its nine-month earnings indicated on Tuesday. GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD DROPS Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion)of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said. The T-bills were priced to yield 3.90 percent, down from 3.95 percent in an October auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.03, up from 1.89 in the previous sale. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, EARNINGS IN FOCUS European shares were likely to extend losses on Wednesday, tracking weaker markets in Asia and the United States, on concerns the U.S. central bank could start trimming its stimulus programme sooner than expected. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)