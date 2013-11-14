ATHENS, Nov 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREECE RELEASES FLASH ESTIMATE ON THIRD-QUARTER GDP Greece's statistics agency ELSTAT releases third-quarter GDP figures. GREECE RELEASES AUGUST UNEMPLOYMENT FIGURES Greece's statistics agency ELSTAT publishes unemployment data for August. GREECE SAYS HIGHER TAX REVENUES SHOW IT IS ON TRACK TO MEET BAILOUT TARGETS Greek tax revenues exceeded expectations in October, helping the country stay on track to meet its 2013 fiscal target, the government said on Wednesday. EUROPEAN SHARES BOUNCE AFTER YELLEN COMMENTS European stocks rose early on Thursday after dovish comments by Federal Reserve chairman-designate Janet Yellen eased worries the U.S. central bank could start winding down its stimulus measures this year. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)