ATHENS, Nov 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
GREECE MUST STEP UP EFFORTS TO UNLOCK FUNDS-EUROGROUP HEAD
Euro zone finance ministers pressed Greece on Thursday to
speed up structural reforms and continue fiscal consolidation
and privatisation to unblock more of the international loans
that keep it afloat.
GREECE'S EUROBANK ANNOUNCES 2 BLN EURO SHARE ISSUE
Eurobank, Greece's No. 3 lender, said on Thursday it would
sell 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) worth of new shares at the
end of the year as part of a plan to return to private ownership
after a bailout in 2012.
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES SUMMER PICK-UP IN GREEK FUEL DEMAND
Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner,
made its first profit this year in the third quarter, it said on
Thursday, helped by a bumper season for tourism which boosted
fuel consumption.
GREEK TELECOM OTE TO SPEND 190 MLN EUROS ON JOB CUTS PLAN
Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE offered on
Thursday a voluntary redundancy plan to shed more than 1,000
workers, which will cost the company 190 million euros ($254.68
million).
GREEK RECESSION EASES IN Q3, UNEMPLOYMENT STUBBORN
Greece's economy shrank by a slightly better-than-expected 3
percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last
year, its smallest such decline in nearly three years, thanks to
a rebound in tourism.
LINEOS ISSUES 145MLN EURO LOAN FOR PROTERGIA UNIT
EUROPEAN SHARES TO WATCH: EQUITIES TO END WEEK ON FIRM
FOOTING
European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly
higher on Friday, consolidating the previous session's strong
gains and looking to U.S. data to confirm that the world's
biggest economy is not yet strong enough to warrant scaling back
of stimulus.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Athens Newsroom)