ATHENS, Nov 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREECE'S NBG NEARS DEAL TO SELL PROPERTY UNIT-SOURCES
National Bank of Greece, the country's largest lender, is
close to clinching a deal to sell a majority stake in its
fully-owned real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel
Real Estate, two bankers close to the deal told Reuters on
Sunday.
CYPRUS TO FULLY LIFT CAPITAL CONTROLS IN MONTHS-FINMIN
Cyprus is likely to completely lift controls on capital
movement within months, finance minister Harris Georgiades told
Reuters on Friday, ending a controversial chapter in the euro
zone's short history.
GREEKS RALLY AGAINST AUSTERITY, MARK 40 YRS SINCE STUDENT
REVOLT
Thousands of Greeks protesting against austerity marched
through the streets of Athens on Sunday to mark the 40th
anniversary of a bloody student uprising against the then-ruling
military junta.
EUROPEAN SHARES SET FOR STEADY OPEN, FOCUS ON DATA
European shares headed for a steady open on Monday with
investors consolidating trading positions after six straight
weeks of gains and waiting for fresh catalysts to push the
market beyond recent five-year highs.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Athens Newsroom)