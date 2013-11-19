ATHENS, Nov 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREECE AIMS FOR DEAL WITH TROIKA BY DEC 9, TOUGH TALKS
CONTINUE - FINMIN
Greece will strive to reach a deal with its international
lenders conducting a bailout review before a Eurogroup finance
ministers meeting early next month, its finance minister said on
Monday.
GREECE'S EUROBANK SAYS MORE THAN 10 PCT OF STAFF TAKE
VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY
Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank shed more
than 10 percent of its workforce through a voluntary redundancy
scheme aimed at cutting costs and making it fit for
privatization, an official at the bank said on Monday.
EUROPEAN SHARES SLIP EARLY; ZEW EYED
European shares fell early on Tuesday, snapping a three-day
winning run and mirroring losses on Wall Street where cautious
comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn at a Reuters
summit prompted some late losses.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
(Reporting by Athens Newsroom)