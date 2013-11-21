ATHENS, Nov 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
TROIKA TO LEAVE GREECE ON THURSDAY, RETURN IN DECEMBER
Inspectors from foreign lenders checking on Greece's
progress towards its bailout targets plan to leave Athens on
Thursday and return in early December to continue the review, a
Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
GREECE TO TAKE TOUGH LINE ON EUROBANK SHARE SALE- SOURCE
Greece's bank bailout fund wants the main investors in a
share sale by Eurobank to commit to holding their stakes for a
fixed period and will not accept an "excessive discount" to get
the deal done, a source familiar with the fund's position said.
Eurobank became 95 percent owned by the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) after it failed to attract
private investment over the summer.
OPAP THIRD QUARTER SALES RISE FOR FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS
Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP, sold recently to
a Czech-Greek fund, reported a better-than-expected third
quarter profit on Wednesday, as sales from its betting products
improved for the first time in three years.
A new management took over OPAP last month after the
government sold its 33 percent stake to Emma Delta for 652
million euros, belatedly marking the first major privatisation
under the country's international bailout.
GREECE TO SUBMIT 2014 BUDGET PLAN TO PARLIAMENT
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras will submit next year's
budget plan to parliament on Thursday. The budget is expected to
project mild growth next year after a six-year recession and a
primary budget surplus, before interest payments.
GREECE'S SOLE OIL PRODUCER BEARISH ON CHANCES OF LARGE FIND
Energean Oil & Gas, Greece's only oil producer, plans to
invest 200 million euros over the next three years as part of
the debt-laden country's plan to develop untapped hydrocarbon
resources, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
But in an interview with Reuters, Rigas Mathios played down
the prospect of any large find to the west and south of the
mainland and said new production in the two blocks it plans to
develop would not begin until 2015 at the earliest.
ASIAN STOCKS SAG TO 1-WEEK LOWS AS CHINA, FED
CONCERNS SOUR MOOD
Downbeat China manufacturing activity added to gloom in most
Asian stock markets on Thursday, while emerging market
currencies faltered as the dollar charged ahead after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest minutes hinted at stimulus tapering.
Europe was poised to follow Asia lower, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open
around 0.3 percent lower, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC 40 each off as much as 0.5 percent.
