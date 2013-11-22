ATHENS, Nov 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: IMF SEES NO URGENT FUNDING NEEDS FOR GREECE The International Monetary Fund sees no urgent financing needs in Greece as the indebted euro zone nation can still draw on its own cash buffers in the next few months, the Fund's spokesman said on Thursday. GREECE'S OPAP NEW MANAGEMENT TO PUSH BACK VIDEO LAUNCH, CUT COSTS Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP plans to push back the launch of its new video lottery games and cut costs, its newly appointed chief executive told analysts on Thursday. GREECE SEES HIGHER BUDGET SURPLUS, STILL AT ODDS WITH LENDERS Greece more than doubled its forecast for a budget surplus before interest payments this year, hinting at light at the end of the tunnel for its battered economy and boosting its chances of securing more leeway on its debts to the EU and IMF. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON FED MINUTES European stocks were seen following U.S. and Japanese shares higher on Friday, with investors looking to the German Ifo business sentiment index for reassurance about the strength of the euro zone economic recovery. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)