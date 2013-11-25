ATHENS, Nov 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
onday:
GREEK BANKS WELL CAPITALISED, CENTRAL BANKER SAYS
Greek banks have enough bailout funds on hand to cope with
any additional capital needs from bad loans, the country's
central banker George Provopoulos told a news website on Monday.
GREEK PM SAYS NEEDS DEAL WITH TROIKA BY END-YEAR
Greece and its international lenders need to agree by the
end of the year on a deal to release the next installment of
bailout funds to the debt-laden country, its Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said on Saturday.
GREECE NEEDS NO ACROSS-THE-BOARD FISCAL CUTS, IMF SAYS
Greece needs to find further savings to meet its fiscal
bailout targets but can avoid unpopular across-the-board
spending cuts, the IMF's envoy for the country said on Saturday.
EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO RISE AFTER IRAN DEAL
European stocks are seen rising on Monday, as a deal between
Iran and six world powers aimed at curbing the Iranian nuclear
programme in exchange for initial sanctions relief was seen as
boosting investors' sentiment.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Athens Newsroom)