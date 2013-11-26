ATHENS, Nov 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREEK "FISCAL GAP" HAS NARROWED TO 1 BLN EUR, FINMIN SAYS
Greece and its international lenders are bridging their
differences over the country's 2014 budget, Greece's Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Monday. Greece needs to find
1 billion euros of extra savings to reach its 2014 fiscal
targets, Stournaras said, down from 3 billion originally.
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SEALS $880 MLN PROPERTY DEAL
National Bank of Greece NBGr.AT, the country's largest
lender, said on Monday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in
its real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel Real
Estate in a 653 million-euro ($882 million) deal.
GREEK BANKS PUSH FOR SHARE WARRANT CHANGES
Some of Greece's biggest banks and their advisors are
starting to press the country's banking rescue fund to look at
ways to speed up their return to wider private ownership,
banking sources say.
EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, FOCUS ON DATA
European shares headed for a steady start on Tuesday after
rising to a one-week high in the previous session, with
investors looking for fresh catalysts to drive the market
higher.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Athens Newsroom)