ATHENS, Dec 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: EURO ZONE LIKELY TO BACKSTOP BANKS WITH PROMISES RATHER THAN CASH Euro zone governments have set aside almost no money to make good on their promise to recapitalise ailing banks after a health check next year. SUBMISSION OF IMPROVED BINDING OFFERS FOR ASTIR PALACE INTERVIEW-GREECE, BLACKBERRY - "CAUTIOUS" BETS FOR CANADA'S FAIRFAX Bets on debt-ravaged Greece or ailing phone maker BlackBerry would make many investors flee, but for Prem Watsa both are part of a "cautious" strategy he employs to manage Fairfax Financial's $23.3 billion portfolio. EU SAYS GAZPROM OFFERS TO SETTLE ANTITRUST DISPUTE Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will take action in the coming days to address EU concerns that it ramped up gas prices in central and eastern Europe, the European Union's antitrust chief said on Wednesday. EU, TURKEY TAKE STEP TOWARDS VISA-FREE TRAVEL The European Union took steps on Wednesday towards lifting visa requirements for Turkish citizens, in a move underscoring a new thaw in relations between Ankara and the 28-member bloc. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON CENTRAL BANKS European shares were set to drop for a fourth straight day to trade near a seven-week low on Thursday, with investors taking some money off the table before central bank rate decisions and Friday's crucial U.S. jobs data.