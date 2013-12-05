ATHENS, Dec 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
EURO ZONE LIKELY TO BACKSTOP BANKS WITH PROMISES RATHER THAN
CASH
Euro zone governments have set aside almost no money to make
good on their promise to recapitalise ailing banks after a
health check next year.
SUBMISSION OF IMPROVED BINDING OFFERS FOR ASTIR PALACE
INTERVIEW-GREECE, BLACKBERRY - "CAUTIOUS" BETS FOR CANADA'S
FAIRFAX
Bets on debt-ravaged Greece or ailing phone maker BlackBerry
would make many investors flee, but for Prem Watsa both are part
of a "cautious" strategy he employs to manage Fairfax
Financial's $23.3 billion portfolio.
EU SAYS GAZPROM OFFERS TO SETTLE ANTITRUST DISPUTE
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will take
action in the coming days to address EU concerns that it ramped
up gas prices in central and eastern Europe, the European
Union's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
EU, TURKEY TAKE STEP TOWARDS VISA-FREE TRAVEL
The European Union took steps on Wednesday towards lifting
visa requirements for Turkish citizens, in a move underscoring a
new thaw in relations between Ankara and the 28-member bloc.
EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON CENTRAL BANKS
European shares were set to drop for a fourth straight day
to trade near a seven-week low on Thursday, with investors
taking some money off the table before central bank rate
decisions and Friday's crucial U.S. jobs data.
