GREEK PM PROMISES HEFTY BUDGET SURPLUS, RECOVERY IN SIGHT
Greece will post a budget surplus of at least 1 billion
euros in 2013 and return the bulk of that to cash-strapped
Greeks, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Thursday, seeking
to wrest momentum back from an emboldened leftist opposition.
Samaras, whose two-party coalition has just a three-seat
majority in parliament, is under growing pressure as polls show
the leftist Syriza party steadily gaining ground against the
ruling parties ahead of local and EU elections in May.
GREEK ECONOMY TO BOTTOM OUT IN 2014 BUT SMALL CONTRACTION
POSSIBLE-IOBE
Greece's economy is expected to bottom out in 2014 after a
six-year recession, but national output may still suffer a small
contraction, Greek think tank IOBE said on Thursday taking a
less optimistic view than the government and its international
lenders.
Athens projects the 183 billion euro economy, which has
shrunk by almost a quarter during the protracted slump, will
pull out of recession and grow by 0.6 percent this year.
ASIAN STOCKS SLIP, YEN RISES IN HOLIDAY-HIT TRADE
Asian stocks slipped on Friday, as fears about the impact of
the Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal on emerging markets
offset the reassurance of upbeat U.S. growth data.
European bourses were expected to start the session on the
defensive. Capital Spreads predicted Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE
would open 18 points lower, or 0.3 percent; Germany's DAX .GDAXI
to fall 15 points, or 0.2 percent; and France's CAC 40 .FCHI to
open flat.
BANK OF CYPRUS RELEASES $1.3 BLN OF BAIL-IN DEPOSITS TO
CLIENTS
Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY will release 950
million euros ($1.3 billion) in time deposits frozen under a
recapitalisation arrangement last year which bailed-in its own
depositors, it said on Thursday.
It is the first major release of funds since the Cypriot
bank seized 47.5 percent of uninsured deposits exceeding 100,000
euros and converted them into equity, giving its clients,
including many wealthy Russians, a stake in the bank.
HSBC RAISES PUBLIC POWER CORP. PRICE TARGET
HSBC raises price target to 15.50 euros from 15euros; rating
overweight.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS FURTHER INVESTMENT IN GREECE
Deutsche Telekom AG says plans a further 1.2
billion euros in investments in Greece over the next four years,
together with subsidiary OTE.
