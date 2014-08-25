ATHENS Aug 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
VODAFONE AGREES TO BUY HELLAS ONLINE STAKE FOR 73 MLN EUROS
Britain's Vodafone VOD.L has agreed to acquire a further 73
percent stake in Greece's broadband and fixed-line telephony
provider Hellas Online for 73 million euros ($97 million), to
help it better compete in the highly competitive market.
DRAGHI SAYS ECB READY TO ADJUST POLICY IF INFLATION DROPS
FURTHER
The European Central Bank is prepared to respond with all
its "available" tools should inflation in the euro zone drop
further, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday in remarks
that opened the door to possible policy action in September.
GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR IN DEMAND AS STIMULUS TALK DOGS EURO,
YEN
The dollar marched higher against the euro and yen on Monday
as investors wagered that interest rates were set on a diverging
course in the United States, Europe and Japan, giving a lift to
Tokyo stocks in the process.
Pledges of policy stimulus from the heads of the European
Central Bank and the Bank of Japan pressured both the euro and
the yen, leaving the U.S. dollar as the winner by default.
