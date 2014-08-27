ATHENS Aug 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

EARNINGS POLL-GREECE'S MOTOR OIL EXPECTED TO NARROW FIRST HALF LOSS

Greece's second-biggest oil refiner Motor Oil MORr.AT is expected to narrow its first-half net loss, helped by lower oil inventory losses and taxes.

The refiner is seen posting a 9.4 million euro ($12.4 million) net loss in the first six months of the year, compared with a loss of 31.6 million euros in the same period last year, according to the average forecast of six banks and brokerages.

EARNINGS POLL-GREECE'S OPAP Q2 OPERATING PROFIT SEEN UP 35 PCT

Greece's OPAP OPAr.AT, Europe's second biggest gambling firm based on market value, is seen posting a 35 percent rise in second quarter operating profit, boosted by the World Cup soccer tournament and helped by cost cutting.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS HIGHEST SINCE 2008, ECB TALK PRESSURES EURO

The euro came close to cracking on Wednesday as feverish speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone drove bond yields to all-time lows and lifted Asian stocks to peaks not seen in almost seven years.

The groundbreaking call by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for more action on both the monetary and fiscal fronts has markets wagering that fresh steps could come as soon as next week when the central bank's governing council meets.

