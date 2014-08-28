ATHENS Aug 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
EARNINGS POLL-GREECE'S NBG SEEN PROFITABLE IN H1, PEERS TO
REPORT LOSSES
Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) is expected to
have stayed profitable in the first half of 2014, helped by its
Turkish unit Finansbank, while peers Alpha, Piraeus and Eurobank
are seen reporting losses, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
GREECE'S MOTOR OIL NARROWS H1 LOSS, WEAK MARGINS HURT
Greece's second-biggest refiner, Motor Oil,
narrowed its first-half loss, helped by reduced oil inventory
losses and lower taxes.
The Athens-based company said on Wednesday its net loss
narrowed to 16.6 million euros ($21.9 million) from 31.6 million
euros in the same period last year
GREECE'S OPAP CORE PROFIT JUMPS ON WORLD CUP, COST CUTS
Greece's OPAP, Europe's second-largest gambling
firm by market value, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
second-quarter core profit, boosted by the World Cup soccer
tournament and cost cutting.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 50 percent year-on-year to 68.6
million euros ($90.6 million), beating the average forecast of
61.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
ECB HIRES BLACKROCK TO HELP DEVELOP ABS PLAN
The European Central Bank has hired BlackRock Solutions to
provide consultancy services in its preparations for a programme
to buy asset-backed securities (ABS), an ECB spokesman said on
Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN EDGING LOWER, FOCUS ON
DATA
European shares were expected to edge lower early on
Thursday after touching a one-month high in the previous
session, with investors focusing on further data releases for
hints about the European Central Bank's likely policy moves.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS STEADY AS RALLY FADES, EURO
CLINGS TO GAINS
Asian shares held steady after pulling back from a 6-1/2
year high as the recent rally in risk assets petered out for
now, while the euro clung to modest gains after rebounding from
13-month lows.
