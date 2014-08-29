ATHENS Aug 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
BAD DEBT PROVISIONS HIT GREECE'S PPC H1 NET PROFIT
Greece's dominant power utility PPC reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in first-half net profit, weighed down
by increased provisions for overdue bills and tariff
cuts.
GREEK BANK DEPOSITS RISE FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT MONTH IN JULY
Greek bank deposits rose slightly in July for the fifth
month in a row, central bank data showed.
BANK OF CYPRUS CEO SAYS EXPECTS RE-LISTING OF BANK
SHARE ON CYPRUS, ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE "IN WEEKS"
GREEK RETAILER FOLLI PROFIT SOARS ON ROBUST ASIA
Greece's biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie
reported a 30 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by
robust growth in its Asian business and a gradual recovery in
consumer morale in its crisis-hit home market.
GREECE'S NBG FIRST-HALF PROFITS BOOSTED BY ONE-OFF TAX GAIN
National Bank of Greece (NBG) reported
higher-than-expected first-half profits on Thursday, helped by
lower funding costs, a strong contribution from Turkish arm
Finansbank FINBN.IS, lower bad loan provisions and a deferred
tax benefit of 994 million euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH UP; INFLATION
DATA EYED
European stocks were set to inch up in early trade on Friday
as investors await inflation figures for the euro zone, which
may shed light on the European Central Bank's next move.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SLUMP AS UKRAINE TENSIONS FLARE
Asian shares slumped on Friday, pulling back from a more
than six-year high touched this week, after flaring Ukraine
tensions spoiled investor risk appetite.
(Athens Newsroom)