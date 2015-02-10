ATHENS Feb 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

EURO ZONE, GREECE FACE OFF AS MARKETS TAKE FRIGHT

Greece and its euro zone partners engaged in brinkmanship on Monday, with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras insisting his country would not extend its reform-linked bailout and Germany saying it would get no more money without such a programme.

GERMANY'S MERKEL SAYS WAITING FOR GREECE'S PROPOSAL FOR REFORMS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she would wait for Greece to make a sustainable proposal for repaying its debts and other reforms and then discuss what to do next.

GREEK PM TSIPRAS SAYS CONFIDENT OF FINDING COMPROMISE WITH EUROPE

Greece's government is confident of striking a compromise with its European partners in the coming days, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday, in a bid to quell growing concern over the country's future in the euro zone.

GREECE SAYS RESTRUCTURING DEBT, CUTTING SURPLUS ARE NON-NEGOTIABLE

Restructuring Greece's debt and lowering its targeted primary budget surplus will be among non-negotiable "red lines" for the country during negotiations with European partners, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

MOODY'S DOWNGRADES FIVE GREEK BANKS;RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

MOODY'S PLACES OTE'S BA3 RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

PIGASSE, HEAD OF LAZARD PARIS, SAYS TROIKA "ALL WRONG" ON GREECE

Matthieu Pigasse, head of investment bank Lazard in Paris which is advising the Greek government on its debt restructuring, said on Tuesday the troika imposing austerity on Greece was totally mistaken and had driven the country's economy into a wall.

EU WARNS GREECE: Don't ASSUME EURO ZONE WILL ACCEPT YOUR DEMANDS

The European Union's chief executive warned Greeks on Monday not to expect the euro zone to bow to leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' demands in a growing confrontation over Athens' debt crisis.

GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT MOSCOW ON FEB. 11- AGENCIES

Greece's Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias is to visit Moscow on Feb. 11 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Monday citing a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

GERMANY REJECTS GREEK CLAIM FOR WORLD WAR TWO REPARATIONS

Germany said on Monday there was "zero" chance of it paying World War Two reparations to Athens, following a renewed demand from Greece's new leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

GREEK INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FALLS 3.8 PCT Y/Y IN DEC.

Greek industrial output fell 3.8 percent year-on-year in December after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent rise in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

GREEK 2014 PRIMARY BUDGET SURPLUS SEEN MEETING BAILOUT TARGET

Greece's primary budget surplus last year is expected to come in at 2.9 billion euros, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Monday.

GREEK DEPUTY PM SAYS NO DEAL YET WITH EU ON DEBT, BAILOUT

Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Monday negotiations were ongoing with the European Union over Greece's debt and bailout problems, but that no agreement had been reached.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SLIPS AMID GREEK EXIT WORRIES, DOLLAR FLAGS

Asian equities were lower across the board on Tuesday as nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while the dollar lost steam after its payrolls-inspired rally.

