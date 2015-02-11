ATHENS Feb 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREEK PM EASILY WINS CONFIDENCE VOTE, EU SHOWDOWN LOOMS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a confidence vote on his plan to cancel a deeply unpopular bailout programme and challenge European leaders as both sides prepare for a showdown at meetings in Brussels this week.

TIME FOR GREECE TO END DEBT STANDOFF, BUT NO PLAN B YET - AUSTRIA

There is still time for Greece to end a debt standoff with its European partners, though no Plan B is in the offing, Austria's finance minister said, adding that Athens must honour the terms of its bailout package.

GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER IN RUSSIA FOR TALKS WITH LAVROV

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday amid speculation that Athens might seek financing help outside the euro zone if negotiations with its European partners fail.

GREECE SAYS CANNOT EXCLUDE CLASH IN EU NEGOTIATIONS

Greece is not seeking a clash with its European partners but cannot exclude one, its finance minister said on the eve of a crucial euro zone finance ministers' meeting to discuss the country's future.

CHINA SAYS "KNOWS NOTHING" ABOUT AID OFFER FOR GREECE

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had no knowledge of any offer by Beijing for aid to Greece after Greece's deputy foreign minister said China had offered economic support even though Athens had not requested it.

NO PLAN FOR GREECE READY, ATHENS MUST EXTEND BAILOUT - MOSCOVICI

Greece will have to ask for an extension of its current bailout to give itself and the euro zone time to hammer out a new agreement, as there is no specific plan for Athens now, the EU's economics commissioner said on Tuesday.

GREEK DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS GREECE HAS PLAN B IF EU RIGID ON DEAL

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said that if Greece failed to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it could always look elsewhere for help.

GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER TAKES WAR REPARATIONS CLAIM TO BERLIN, GETS REBUFFED

The Greek foreign minister took his government's claim for World War Two reparations direct to Berlin on Tuesday and received a clear rebuke from his German counterpart.

BUNDESBANK'S WEIDMANN URGES GREECE TO MAKE "CREDIBLE" REFORM EFFORT

The chief of Germany's Bundesbank pressed Greece on Tuesday to make a credible effort to get back on its feet with tighter public finances and economic reforms, showing no willingness to bend in a standoff with Athens.

GREEK BANK DEPOSIT OUTFLOWS SLOW IN FEB- BANK SOURCES

Greek bankers said on Tuesday that deposit outflows have slowed so far in February after a sharp increase estimated for a month earlier, but savers are still uneasy over the new leftist government's standoff with its official lenders.

GREEK BANKS SOLVENT AT THE MOMENT- ECB'S JAZBEC

Greece's banks are not at risk of insolvency at the moment, European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec told German daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

GERMAN FINMIN:IF GREECE DOESN'T WANT NEW PROGRAMME, THAT'S IT

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it", adding that he expected to hear something binding from Athens on Wednesday.

GREEK PUBLIC STRONGLY BEHIND GOVERNMENT'S HARD LINE IN EU FIGHT- POLL

The Greek government is heading into a tough financial negotiation with European Union partners with overwhelming support at home for its positions, a poll showed on Tuesday.

GREECE AIMS TO HALT GOLD MINE, CANCEL DEVELOPMENT OF FORMER AIRPORT

Greece's new government will take steps to halt a Canadian-run gold mine project and aims to cancel a development scheme at Athens' former airport, pressing ahead with plans to roll back the country's privatisation programme.

GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS, CURRENCIES WARY OF GREEK CONFUSION

Asian stock markets turned cautious on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar crept higher as looming euro zone meetings to discuss the Greek debt crisis threatened to produce more confusion than clarity.

