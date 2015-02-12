ATHENS Feb 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREECE, EURO ZONE FAIL TO AGREE ON DEBT, TO TRY AGAIN ON
MONDAY
Greece's new leftist government and its international
creditors failed to agree on a way forward on the country's
unpopular bailout and will try again on Monday, with time
running out for a financing deal.
REJECTED EUROGROUP DRAFT SPOKE OF "EXTENDING" GREEK BAILOUT
A draft statement by euro zone finance ministers on how to
handle Greece's finances spoke of "extending" its current
bailout deal as a "bridge" to a new package, according to a copy
of the draft that was rejected by Athens.
"BANKRUPT BUT FREE": GREEKS SUPPORT PUSH AGAINST EU
AUSTERITY
Thousands of Greeks took to the streets of Athens on
Wednesday to support their new anti-austerity government which
was locked in tough negotiations with euro zone partners in
Brussels.
GREEK PM MAY MEET MERKEL INFORMALLY BUT NO SET MEETING- GOVT
SPOKESMAN
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has no scheduled meeting
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a European Union leaders
meeting on Thursday but the two leaders may have an informal
one, Greece's government spokesman said.
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS GREECE IS COMPETENT, THOUGHT ABOUT ISSUES
The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine
Lagarde praised Greek officials on Wednesday after meeting Greek
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis as "competent", but said
reaching an agreement would take time.
GREECE SAYS STILL INTENT ON HALTING PRIVATISATION OF PORTS
Greece's government said on Wednesday it was sticking to
plans to halt the sale of its two biggest ports, Piraeus OLPr.AT
and Thessaloniki OLTr.AT, rebuffing reports it was having second
thoughts.
GREECE, OECD AGREE TO WORK TOGETHER ON REFORMS
Greece and the OECD agreed on Wednesday to work together on
reforms to the Greek economy, but Athens insisted it would not
let outsiders decide what policies it should adopt.
GREECE SELLS 1.13 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD RISES
Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of
three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing
issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said, in the second sale
since a new leftist government was elected.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS, EURO FALL AS GREEK UNCERTAINTY
SAPS CONFIDENCE
Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred
on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt negotiations
amid conflicting headlines on progress in the talks.
(Compiled by George Georgiopoulos)