ATHENS, April 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREECE DENIES REPORT THAT IT IS PREPARING FOR DEBT DEFAULT
Greece denied on Monday a report by the Financial Times that
it was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal
with its creditors by the end of the month and said the
negotiations were proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution.
TIME IS RUNNING OUT ON GREEK DEBT TALKS, SAYS TOP EU
OFFICIAL
Greece is not moving fast enough to draw up and implement
structural reforms and there is limited time to prevent it
running out of cash, European Commission Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis said on Monday.
GREECE DISMISSES SPECULATION OF EARLY ELECTIONS- GOVERNMENT
OFFICIAL
Athens dismissed media reports on Monday that the government
was considering calling early elections.
ECB SEES RISKS IN GREECE'S PLANNED HOME FORECLOSURE LAW
Greece's draft law to protect primary residences from
foreclosures goes beyond protecting low-income debtors and could
encourage strategic defaults, the European Central Bank said in
a legal opinion on Saturday in a potential setback to the plan.
ANALYSIS-GREECE MAY HAVE BLOWN BEST HOPE OF DEBT DEAL
Even if it survives the next three months teetering on the
brink of bankruptcy, Greece may have blown its best chance of a
long-term debt deal by alienating its euro zone partners when it
most needed their support.
GREEK FINANCE MINISTRY HITS BACK AT GERMAN NEWSPAPER REPORT
Greece's finance ministry dismissed on Sunday a report by a
German newspaper which said that euro zone officials were
shocked at Greece's failure to outline plans for structural
reforms at last week's talks in Brussels.
PORTUGAL PM SAYS GREECE FACING DELICATE SITUATION
Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday
that Greece is facing a delicate situation and that he hopes an
agreement between Athens and its creditors can be found.
GREECE EXPECTS DEAL SOON ON RUSSIAN GAS PIPELINE
PARTICIPATION
Athens expects to agree to take part in a pipeline that
would bring Russian gas to Europe via its territory, Greece's
energy minister said on Friday, estimating the project would
cost 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
GLOBAL MARKETS-CHINA SHARES EXTEND BULL RUN, US DOLLAR DIPS
Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new
heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a
breather after recent hefty gains.
A surprise decision by Singapore's central bank not to ease
policy gave a boost to emerging currencies in the region and
prompted profit-taking on crowded positions in the U.S. dollar.
(Compiled by George Georgiopoulos)