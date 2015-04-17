ATHENS, April 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
EXCLUSIVE-GREEK PM TSIPRAS CONFIDENT OF EU DEAL DESPITE
FRICTION OVER REFORMS
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Reuters on Thursday
he was "firmly optimistic" his government would reach an
agreement with its creditors by the end of April despite
friction over issues such as pension and labour reform.
GREECE MIXES DEFIANCE, COMPROMISE AS LENDING DEAL SLIP AWAY
Greece on Thursday sounded a mix of defiance and willingness
to compromise with its international creditors on reforms
required to unlock more loans, as it faces running out of money
ahead of debt repayments next month.
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER SAYS CANNOT SIGN EXISTING LOAN DEAL
Greece cannot simply sign up for an existing agreement on
its debt that will not solve its economic problems, Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on the sidelines of the
International Monetary Fund meetings on Thursday.
GREECE NEEDS PENSION, PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARKET
REFORMS-IMF'S LAGARDE
Greece must reform its pension system because the current
one is not sustainable and also liberalize its product and
service markets to introduce more competition, International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on
Thursday.
WHITE HOUSE URGES ORDERLY RESOLUTION OF GREEK ECONOMIC
SITUATION
The White House said on Thursday it is in the best interests
of the global and U.S. economies for Greece to resolve its
economic issues in an orderly fashion.
GREECE DENIES REPORT IT APPROACHED IMF TO DELAY LOAN
REPAYMENT
Greece's finance ministry denied on Thursday a report by the
Financial Times that Athens approached the International
Monetary Fund to request that a delay in loan repayments.
GREEK BANKS' EXPOSURE TO GREEK SECURITIES IS NOT VERY HIGH-
ECB
The exposure of Greek banks to Greek government securities
is now much smaller than the banking sectors of other countries
that had to get an international bailout to their sovereign,
European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said.
GREEK GOLD MINERS PROTEST AGAINST GOVERNMENT DECISION TO
REVOKE LICENCE
Thousands of workers at a Canadian-run gold mine in northern
Greece protested in Athens on Thursday against a decision by the
new leftist government to revoke the company's licence to
develop the mine.
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS GREECE SHOULD NOT DELAY PAYMENTS
The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday
signaled she would not grant a payment delay to Greece, as it
had never been done for an advanced economy and the Fund should
protect its safe reputation.
GREECE SAYS CHINA TOOK PART IN LATEST T-BILL AUCTION
Chinese investors bought 100 million euros worth of
short-term Greek Treasury bills in an auction on Wednesday,
Greece's deputy finance minister said, in a boost for the
cash-strapped country.
GREEK JAN-MARCH PRIMARY BUDGET SURPLUS AT 1.74 BLN EUROS
Greece's central government posted a primary budget surplus
of 1.74 billion euros in the first quarter mainly driven by
lower public spending, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday,
beating the government's target of 119 million euros.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES AT FRESH 7-YR HIGH, LOOK PAST
WEAK US DATA
An index of Asian shares edged away from fresh seven-year
highs on Friday but was still on track to score weekly gains,
while the dollar languished after lacklustre U.S. economic data
made a near-term interest rate hike appear less likely.
======================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
------------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News DBT-GR
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators ECI-GR Government Debt GR/GOVT
Greek Stock News STX-GR Greek Money News M-GR
Greek Exchange Info GR/EXCH1
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by George Georgiopoulos)