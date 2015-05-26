ATHENS May 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREECE SAYS WANTS TO MAKE DEBT PAYMENTS BUT NEEDS AID URGENTLY

Greece intends to make good on its debt obligations but needs aid urgently to be able to do so, the government said on Monday, after several senior officials insisted Athens had no money to pay a loan instalment falling due next week.

FORMER BANKER TO HEAD GREECE'S BANK BAILOUT FUND

The Greek government named former banker George Michelis as chairman of the country's bank rescue fund on Monday, which has been without a head since the resignation of both its chairman and chief executive earlier this year.

IMF'S BLANCHARD SAYS GREEK BUDGET PROPOSALS WILL NOT PROVIDE SURPLUS- LES ECHOS

Greece's budget proposals are not enough to ensure a surplus this year, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist was quoted as saying on Monday.

GREEK GOVT REITERATES IT HAS RESPONSIBILITY TO MAKE DEBT PAYMENTS

Greece has the responsibility to pay its obligations but needs a deal with lenders as quickly as possible because of its cash crunch, the government spokesman said on Monday in response to questions about whether it can make a debt payment on June 5.

GREEK TOY SELLER JUMBO 9-MONTH PROFIT UP 7 PCT

Greece's biggest toy retailer Jumbo BABr.AT on Monday posted a 7 percent rise in profit for the nine-month period ending in March and reaffirmed its forecast for a four to six percent rise in full-year sales despite tough conditions in Greece.

GLOBAL MARKETS- ASIAN SHARES TURN HIGHER AS CHINA RALLIES, DOLLAR UP

Asian shares turned higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses on the back of gains in Hong Kong and China, while the dollar extended highs scaled in holiday-thinned trading in the previous session.

