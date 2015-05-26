ATHENS May 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREECE SAYS WANTS TO MAKE DEBT PAYMENTS BUT NEEDS AID
URGENTLY
Greece intends to make good on its debt obligations but
needs aid urgently to be able to do so, the government said on
Monday, after several senior officials insisted Athens had no
money to pay a loan instalment falling due next week.
FORMER BANKER TO HEAD GREECE'S BANK BAILOUT FUND
The Greek government named former banker George Michelis as
chairman of the country's bank rescue fund on Monday, which has
been without a head since the resignation of both its chairman
and chief executive earlier this year.
IMF'S BLANCHARD SAYS GREEK BUDGET PROPOSALS WILL NOT PROVIDE
SURPLUS- LES ECHOS
Greece's budget proposals are not enough to ensure a surplus
this year, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist was
quoted as saying on Monday.
GREEK GOVT REITERATES IT HAS RESPONSIBILITY TO MAKE DEBT
PAYMENTS
Greece has the responsibility to pay its obligations but
needs a deal with lenders as quickly as possible because of its
cash crunch, the government spokesman said on Monday in response
to questions about whether it can make a debt payment on June 5.
GREEK TOY SELLER JUMBO 9-MONTH PROFIT UP 7 PCT
Greece's biggest toy retailer Jumbo BABr.AT on Monday posted
a 7 percent rise in profit for the nine-month period ending in
March and reaffirmed its forecast for a four to six percent rise
in full-year sales despite tough conditions in Greece.
GLOBAL MARKETS- ASIAN SHARES TURN HIGHER AS CHINA RALLIES,
DOLLAR UP
Asian shares turned higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier
losses on the back of gains in Hong Kong and China, while the
dollar extended highs scaled in holiday-thinned trading in the
previous session.
=============================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
------------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News DBT-GR
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators ECI-GR Government Debt GR/GOVT
Greek Stock News STX-GR Greek Money News M-GR
Greek Exchange Info GR/EXCH1
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by George Georgiopoulos)