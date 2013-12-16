ATHENS, Dec 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREECE, LENDERS INCH TOWARDS DEAL ON DEFENCE FIRM, AT ODDS
OVER FORECLOSURES
Greece and its international creditors moved closer to a
deal on drastically downsizing Hellenic Defence Systems (EAS)
after lengthy talks on Sunday but remain at loggerheads over
lifting restrictions on home foreclosures, Greek officials said.
.
Striking a deal on EAS, which is almost entirely owned by
the Greek state, would unlock the disbursement of a one-billion
euro aid tranche from the country's bailout. Athens has resisted
a complete shutdown of the arms manufacturer.
VODAFONE HIT WITH 250 MLN EURO LAWSUIT IN GREECE -FT
Vodafone has been served with a 250 million euro
($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly breaching its contracts
and causing harm to a Greek retail partner, the Financial Times
reported late on Sunday.
ECB'S WEIDMANN URGES GREECE TO STICK TO PAINFUL REFORMS -
PAPER
Greece must stick to painful reforms that are yielding
results to make its economy competitive and help it exit its
economic crisis, the head of the German central bank told
Sunday's Kathimerini newspaper.
EUROPEAN SHARES RESUME PULLBACK AHEAD OF FED
European shares fell early on Monday following tepid Chinese
manufacturing data and as bets increase on the U.S. Federal
Reserve starting to wind down stimulus at this week's
policy-setting meeting.
============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
