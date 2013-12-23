ATHENS, Dec 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: FRAGILE GREEK COALITION'S MAJORITY SHRINKS The Greek coalition government's majority in parliament shrank to just three seats on Saturday after a lawmaker rebelled over a controversial new law to extend property taxes to farmland. GREECE SEALS NATURAL GAS PRIVATISATION DEAL WITH AZERI COMPANY Greece agreed on Saturday teo sell the operator of its natural gas grid operator to Azerbaijan's state energy company, in a 400-million-euro deal that drive GREEK RETAILER FOLLI FOLLIE TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AFTER DUFRY DEAL Greece's biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie plans to pay a dividend on its 2013 earnings, giving shareholders their first payout in four years on the back of the sale of its domestic duty-free business. ASIA SHARES INCH AHEAD, CHINA MONEY RATES SPIKE ANEW Asian stocks crept cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by record highs on Wall Street, though an on-going credit squeeze in China created some uncertainty while adding to pressure on emerging market currencies. EUROPE -SHARES SEEN BUILDING ON U.S. STRENGTH European shares are seen edging higher on Monday, extending Friday's gain as sentiment was supported by record highs in U.S. stocks on the back of strong U.S. data. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)