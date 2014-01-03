ATHENS, Jan 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
EUROBANK PROPERTIES BUYS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE IN ATHENS,
THESSALONIKI
GREECE BEATS TARGET FOR TAKING UP EU CO-FINANCING FUNDS
Greece beat its target for taking up European Union
co-financing funds in 2013 after it streamlined businesses'
access to the money, the Development Ministry said on Thursday.
GREEK MANUFACTURING OUTPUT EXPANDS FOR SECOND MONTH IN A ROW
IN DECEMBER
Greek manufacturing activity inched closer to recovery in
December as output rose for the second consecutive month on
increased order flow although job shedding continued, a survey
showed on Thursday.
EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, RETAILERS LEAD
European shares inched higher in cautious trading on Friday,
led by retailers after Next raised its annual profit
forecast following fourth quarter sales that came in
significantly ahead of its expectations.
============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------