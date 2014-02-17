ATHENS Feb 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, GREECE CLOSE TO OTE STAKE DEAL
Germany's Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE is close to a deal to
increase its controlling 40 percent stake in Greece's OTE
OTEr.AT by buying a further 10 percent from the debt-laden
government, the newspaper To Vima reported.
The two sides are "in advanced talks" and "ready to shake
hands", the report said on Saturday, without citing sources.
GREEK OPPOSITION SAYS WILL TRY TO FORCE EARLY ELECTION IN
2015
Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday he
will not support any candidate for president in spring 2015 in
the hope of forcing an early parliamentary election.
President Karolos Papoulias' term ends in March 2015 and,
under Greece's constitution, his successor will need the support
of 180 deputies in Greece's 300-seat parliament, equivalent to a
3/5ths majority.
But the government has only 153 seats, meaning it would have
to rely on the support of Tsipras's Syriza's 71 deputies or of
smaller parties also opposed to Greece's EU/IMF bailout.
GREEK PM SAYS BUDGET SURPLUS TOPS FORECAST, ALLOWS SPENDING
Greece's primary budget surplus has exceeded expectations
and will allow the government to boost social spending on
austerity-hit citizens, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told a
newspaper.
The primary budget surplus for 2013, which excludes interest
payments and other one-off items, has come in at over 1.5
billion euros ($2.1 billion), much higher than initial estimates
and targets set by the debt-laden country's international
lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
ASIA STOCKS RALLY, DOLLAR SLIPS AS EMERGING MARKET FEARS
WANE
Asian shares built on their recent rally on Monday as
worries about emerging markets continued to ebb, sucking the
safe-haven support out of the U.S. dollar while giving
commodities a lift.
Stocks across the region felt the benefit with MSCI's index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS up 0.7
percent, bringing its gains to almost 6 percent in eight
sessions. Indonesia's market added 0.8 percent .JKSE, as did the
Philippines .PSI.
GREEK SHIPPING COMPANY STALWART TANKERS FILES FOR U.S. IPO
Greece-based chemical transportation company Stalwart
Tankers Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100
million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company, which operates a fleet of over 1,000 mid-size
stainless steel tankers, listed Jefferies LLC, Wells Fargo
Securities and Global Hunter Securities as lead underwriters.
{ID:nL3N0LJ5T4]
GREEK ECONOMY CONTRACTS LESS THAN EXPECTED, POINTS TO
RECOVERY
Greece's economy shrank by a smaller-than-expected 3.7
percent last year, marking the first time it has outperformed
expectations since a debt crisis took hold and boosting hopes
for a recovery this year.
The flash estimate of a 2.6 percent decline in gross
domestic product in the fourth quarter marked the smallest fall
in economic output since the second quarter of 2010 on an annual
basis.
EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADYING NEAR 2-WEEK HIGHS
European stocks were seen opening little changed on Monday,
leaving a key regional equity index steady near 2-week highs.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to
open flat, Germany's DAX .GDAXI down by 8-10 points or 0.1
percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI flat.
