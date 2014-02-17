ATHENS Feb 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, GREECE CLOSE TO OTE STAKE DEAL

Germany's Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE is close to a deal to increase its controlling 40 percent stake in Greece's OTE OTEr.AT by buying a further 10 percent from the debt-laden government, the newspaper To Vima reported.

The two sides are "in advanced talks" and "ready to shake hands", the report said on Saturday, without citing sources.

GREEK OPPOSITION SAYS WILL TRY TO FORCE EARLY ELECTION IN 2015

Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday he will not support any candidate for president in spring 2015 in the hope of forcing an early parliamentary election.

President Karolos Papoulias' term ends in March 2015 and, under Greece's constitution, his successor will need the support of 180 deputies in Greece's 300-seat parliament, equivalent to a 3/5ths majority.

But the government has only 153 seats, meaning it would have to rely on the support of Tsipras's Syriza's 71 deputies or of smaller parties also opposed to Greece's EU/IMF bailout.

GREEK PM SAYS BUDGET SURPLUS TOPS FORECAST, ALLOWS SPENDING

Greece's primary budget surplus has exceeded expectations and will allow the government to boost social spending on austerity-hit citizens, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told a newspaper.

The primary budget surplus for 2013, which excludes interest payments and other one-off items, has come in at over 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), much higher than initial estimates and targets set by the debt-laden country's international lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

ASIA STOCKS RALLY, DOLLAR SLIPS AS EMERGING MARKET FEARS WANE

Asian shares built on their recent rally on Monday as worries about emerging markets continued to ebb, sucking the safe-haven support out of the U.S. dollar while giving commodities a lift.

Stocks across the region felt the benefit with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS up 0.7 percent, bringing its gains to almost 6 percent in eight sessions. Indonesia's market added 0.8 percent .JKSE, as did the Philippines .PSI.

GREEK SHIPPING COMPANY STALWART TANKERS FILES FOR U.S. IPO

Greece-based chemical transportation company Stalwart Tankers Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock. The company, which operates a fleet of over 1,000 mid-size stainless steel tankers, listed Jefferies LLC, Wells Fargo Securities and Global Hunter Securities as lead underwriters. {ID:nL3N0LJ5T4]

GREEK ECONOMY CONTRACTS LESS THAN EXPECTED, POINTS TO RECOVERY

Greece's economy shrank by a smaller-than-expected 3.7 percent last year, marking the first time it has outperformed expectations since a debt crisis took hold and boosting hopes for a recovery this year.

The flash estimate of a 2.6 percent decline in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter marked the smallest fall in economic output since the second quarter of 2010 on an annual basis.

EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADYING NEAR 2-WEEK HIGHS

European stocks were seen opening little changed on Monday, leaving a key regional equity index steady near 2-week highs.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open flat, Germany's DAX .GDAXI down by 8-10 points or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI flat.

