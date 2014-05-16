ATHENS May 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
GREEK BAILOUT IS NO SUCCESS STORY, EU CANDIDATE TSIPRAS SAYS
Greek radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, running to head
the European Commission, said on Thursday his country's EU-led
bailout has been a failure, despite Athens' recent return to
bond markets.
GREEK SOCIALIST LEADER RAISES STAKES IN EU VOTE
The leader of Greece's junior coalition partner warned on
Thursday that the government would be at risk if it performed
poorly in next week's elections to the European Parliament.
GREEK ECONOMY SHRINKS AT SLOWEST PACE IN OVER FOUR YEARS
Greece's economy shrank in the first quarter at its slowest
annual pace since early 2010, data showed on Thursday, adding
credence to expectations that Athens will limp out of a six-year
recession this year.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.1
percent year-on-year, with the flash estimate by the country's
statistics service ELSTAT coming in above market expectations.
GREECE DENIES PLAN FOR RETROACTIVE TAX ON FOREIGN
BONDHOLDERS
Greece's government on Thursday denied it had instituted a
retroactive tax on foreign holders of Greek bonds, and revoked a
tax document that spooked investors and sent yields to near
two-month highs.
GREECE RELAUNCHES TENDER FOR NEW CRETE AIRPORT
Greece said on Thursday it had relaunched a tender for the
construction of a 1.5 billion euro ($2.6 billion) airport and
its link roads on the island of Crete, reviving a project
shelved in 2011 because of the Greek debt crisis.
COCA COLA HBC Q1 LOSS WIDENS, EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED
GREEK YIELDS NEAR 2-MONTH HIGHS ON TAX PLAN, POLITICAL
CONCERNS
Greek bond yields surged to near two-month highs on
Thursday, halting a rally in peripheral euro zone bonds, after
some investors were spooked by a document detailing capital
gains tax on non-resident holders of Greek debt.
EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADYING, SENTIMENT REMAINS SUBDUED
Major European equity indexes were seen steadying at the
open on Friday, finding some technical support after they posted
the biggest daily drop in several weeks on the previous day.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to
open between 2 points lower and 2 points higher, Germany's DAX
.GDAXI to open 2 to 4 points higher, with both indexes flat in
percentage terms. France's CAC 40 .FCHI was seen opening 7 to 9
points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent.
