ATHENS May 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREECE'S LEFTIST SYRIZA PARTY FARES WELL IN KEY LOCAL RACES
Greece's leftist Syriza party performed strongly in key
races in the first round of local elections on Sunday, as voters
pored out their anger at the government's austerity policies.
ASTRA ZENECA WEIGH ON EUROPE SHARES AS IT REJECTS PFIZER BID
European stocks edged lower on Monday, with British pharma
group AstraZeneca weighing after it rejected a takeover
bid, while broader sentiment was capped by an uncertain economic
picture. The stock knocked 2 points off the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 2.8
points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,358.21 points at 0708 GMT.
