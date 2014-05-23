ATHENS May 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

FITCH UPGRADES GREECE BY A NOTCH TO 'B', OUTLOOK STABLE

Fitch upgraded its credit rating on Greece to 'B' from 'B-' and gave it a stable outlook on Friday, citing the government's better fiscal track record.

The upgraded rating still classes debt-laden Greece's bonds as "highly speculative" and is five notches below investment grade.

GREECE'S OPAP PLANS ONLINE DEBUT BY SOCCER WORLD CUP

Greece's OPAP OPAr.AT, one of Europe's biggest betting firms, plans to launch long-awaited online sports betting before the start of the soccer World Cup in June, its CEO said on Thursday, in a bid to capitalise on the popular event.

SHIPPING TYCOON MAKES RARE POLITICAL FORAY IN GREEK PORT TOWN

Best known as owner of Greece's most successful soccer club, shipping tycoon Evangelos Marinakis has now burst on to the political scene - and has already scored an early victory.

GREEK CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT SHRINKS IN MARCH

Greece's current account deficit shrank in March from the same month last year, according to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on Thursday. The deficit stood at 44 million euros ($60.12 million) from 1.24 billion euros in March 2013.

EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, FOCUS ON ELECTIONS

European shares are expected to open steady on Friday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead of Ukrainian and European election results.

At 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Britain's FTSE 100 FFIc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 were flat to 0.09 percent lower.

