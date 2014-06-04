ATHENS, June 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO DIP, ALL EYES ON ECB

European stocks are seen edging lower on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of expected measures from the European Central Bank to support the region's economic recovery.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI to open 3 points lower, or down 0.1 percent.

INTRALOT RENEWS CONTRACT WITH OPAP

Intralot announces that it has signed an IT contract with OPAP S.A. The company will undertake the implementation of the new data centers, will provide hardware and system software, as well as services for the operation, maintenance, technical support and system evolution.

WITH EURO ZONE INFLATION DISAPPEARING, ECB POISED TO ACT

Euro zone inflation fell unexpectedly in May, all-but sealing the case for the European Central Bank to act this week with a batch of measures to stimulate the economy and keep it from the clutches of deflation.

Annual consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro fell to 0.5 percent in May from 0.7 percent in April, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation to remain steady.

