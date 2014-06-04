ATHENS, June 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO DIP, ALL EYES ON ECB
European stocks are seen edging lower on Wednesday as
investors move to the sidelines ahead of expected measures from
the European Central Bank to support the region's economic
recovery.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to
open around 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
.GDAXI to open 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's
CAC 40 .FCHI to open 3 points lower, or down 0.1 percent.
INTRALOT RENEWS CONTRACT WITH OPAP
Intralot announces that it has signed an IT contract with
OPAP S.A. The company will undertake the implementation of the
new data centers, will provide hardware and system software, as
well as services for the operation, maintenance, technical
support and system evolution.
WITH EURO ZONE INFLATION DISAPPEARING, ECB POISED TO ACT
Euro zone inflation fell unexpectedly in May, all-but
sealing the case for the European Central Bank to act this week
with a batch of measures to stimulate the economy and keep it
from the clutches of deflation.
Annual consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the
euro fell to 0.5 percent in May from 0.7 percent in April, the
EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected inflation to remain steady.
===============================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
(Athens Newsroom)