ATHENS, July 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
SHOOTOUT IN CENTRAL ATHENS AS POLICE ARREST WANTED GUERRILLA
Greek police shot and wounded one of Greece's most wanted
guerrilla group members in a chase through central Athens on
Wednesday in which a policeman and two tourists were also hurt.
EU/IMF TROIKA WRAPS UP GREEK MINI-AUDIT BEFORE MAJOR FALL
REVIEW
Inspectors from Greece's EU/IMF lenders said on Wednesday
they had concluded a short, interim checkup of the country's
performance under its bailout and will return for a more
comprehensive audit in late September.
ITALY'S GTECH WINS GREEK VIDEOLOTTO CONTRACT
Greek gambling monopoly OPAP OPAr.AT has picked Italian
lottery operator GTECH GTCH.MI to provide a central information
system for its videolotto terminals.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SLIP, EURO PROBES LOWS
Asian equities dipped on Thursday, giving up earlier modest
gains as Chinese shares fell, while the euro probed recent lows
against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve was
tilting towards tighter monetary policy.
Spreadbetters expected European stock markets to follow
suit, forecasting Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE would open as much as
0.25 percent lower, Germany's DAX .GDAXI down 0.15 percent and
France's CAC 40 .FCHI off 0.3 percent.
(Athens Newsroom)