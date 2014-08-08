ATHENS Aug 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

GREECE'S OTE TELECOM POSTS 21 PCT PROFIT RISE IN Q2

Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE OTEr.AT on Thursday reported a 21 percent rise in profit in the second quarter as the country's austerity-hit economy stabilised.

BOTTLER COCA COLA HBC WARNS OF "SUDDEN DETERIORATION" IN RUSSIAN MARKET

Coca-Cola HBC CCH.L, the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola drinks, warned volumes would fall for the rest of the year, citing a "sudden deterioration" in Russia, its biggest market.

GREEK UNEMPLOYMENT DIPS TO 27.2 PERCENT IN MAY

Greece's jobless rate eased to 27.2 percent in May from 27.3 percent in the previous month, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SKID AS OBAMA AUTHORISES AIR STRIKES IN IRAQ

Asian shares tumbled on Friday as investors sought out safe-haven assets on growing fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could sap global growth, extending losses after U.S. President Obama said he had authorized air strikes in Iraq.

EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO DROP ON IRAQ CONCERNS

European stocks were set to drop on Friday, losing ground for the seventh time in eight sessions, after U.S. President Barack Obama said he had authorized air strikes in Iraq.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open 45 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 92 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI to open 43 points lower, or down 1 percent.

