UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
ATHENS Oct 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:
ECB REVIEW WILL CLARIFY GREECE'S NEEDS- BAILOUT FUND HEAD REGLING
A review of the European banking sector due to be released on Oct. 26 should bring clarity on Greece's funding needs, the head of the monetary union's bailout fund said on Monday.
GREEK TOY RETAILER JUMBO LIFTS FIRST-QUARTER SALES 11 PCT
Leading Greek toy retailer Jumbo BABr.AT reported an 11 percent increase in sales in its first quarter to Sept. 30, citing robust growth in Bulgaria and Cyprus.
MONETARY POLICY MUST STAY VERY ACCOMODATIVE- ECB'S CONSTANCIO
Euro zone monetary policy needs to remain very accommodative, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday, and called for the central bank to be given new powers to tackle unregulated part of the banking markets.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARE GAINS FADE AS CHINA DATA FAIL TO TEMPER GROWTH ANXIETY
Asian shares stuttered after giving up small gains on Tuesday, as modest relief on data showing the Chinese economy grew slightly more than expected failed to assuage lingering concerns of weakening momentum in the world's second-biggest economy.
===============================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.
For other related news, double click on: ------------------------------------------------------------ EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ----------------------------------------------------------- (Athens Newsroom)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.