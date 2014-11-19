ATHENS Nov 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREECE AT ODDS WITH EU/IMF LENDERS IN "TOUGH" BAILOUT REVIEW
Greece is locked in tough negotiations with its foreign
lenders, with "nerves stretched" on both sides, the finance
minister warned on Tuesday, raising the temperature as Athens
tries to exit an unpopular bailout programme.
CARLSBERG BECOMES NO.2 IN GREECE WITH OLYMPIC BREWERY
TAKEOVER
Denmark's Carlsberg CARLb.CO has agreed to take over
Greece's third-largest brewer, Olympic Brewery, bolstering its
existing operations in the country and creating what it said
would be the number two player in the lucrative Greek beer
market.
ECB TRAINS ITS SIGHTS ON BANKS' IN-HOUSE RISK MODELS
The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to inspect the
internal models that banks use to calculate their risks to
ensure that these systems behave consistently, a senior
policymaker said on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE SHARES LOSE STEAM, ASIAN SHARES SLIP
Japanese shares shed early gains on Wednesday as investors
booked profits after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a tax
hike and said he would call a snap election to seek a fresh
mandate for his economic policies.
European shares could extend their gains and reach a
seven-high week in the wake of Tuesday's surprisingly strong
German economic sentiment data. Spreadbetters looked for a 0.2
percent rise at the opening for Germany's DAX .GDAX and France's
CAC 40 .FCHI.
=============================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
(Athens Newsroom)