ATHENS Nov 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

GREEK REFINER MOTOR OIL Q3 NET PROFIT DROPS 47 PCT Y/Y

Q3 net profit at 16.9 million euros versus 32 million euros in same period last year.

HEDGE FUND MAKURIA SEES INTRALOT SHARES TRIPLING IN 18 MONTHS

Mans Larsson, founder of hedge fund Makuria Investment Management, said shares in Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services may triple in value over the next 12 to 18 months.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES HURT BY SOFT CHINA DATA, YEN SLIDES

Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as factory output data suggesting that China's economy was slowing dampened investor sentiment, while the yen slid to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro.

The sombre mood in equities was expected to carry over into Europe, with spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE .FTSE to open down by as much as 0.1 percent and seeing an effectively flat start for Germany's DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC .FCHI.

